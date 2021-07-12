Mountain Valley Pipeline to purchase $150 million in carbon offsets

Emissions from the operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be countered by the purchase of more than $150 million in carbon offsets, the company announced Monday.
The carbon offsets — a reduction in greenhouse gases made in one place to compensate for releases elsewhere — will be generated by a methane abatement program at a metallurgical coal mine in Southwest Virginia. The mine produces coal used in the manufacture of steel.
It will be the world’s largest such program at a coal mine, Mountain Valley said in a late-afternoon news release. Details about the abatement program’s exact location were not immediately available.
Methane that the coal mine is currently authorized to emit will be converted into carbon dioxide and water vapor and released into the atmosphere, making up for 90% of the more harmful emissions that are expected to be generated by Mountain Valley’s operation and maintenance of the natural gas pipeline.
“We understand the sensitivities that surround the blending of large-scale infrastructure projects with environmental protection,” Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer of Equitrans Midstream Corp. the lead partner in Mountain Valley, said in the news release.
“Equitrans Midstream is committed to aggressively pursuing climate change mitigation and adaptation while also balancing the immediate and increasing need for energy in our country,” Charletta said.
Mountain Valley’s purchase of the carbon offsets is voluntary. While other government permits for the $6.2 billion project include conditions aimed at reducing its environmental impact, there are no such requirements for greenhouse gas emissions.
The $150 million purchase of carbon offsets will cover the pipeline’s first 10 years of operation and will make it one of the first interstate natural gas pipelines to achieve carbon neutrality for its operational emissions, Mountain Valley said.
As part of an agreement with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, a major generator of wind and solar energy, the carbon offsets will be used to build the abatement program at the coal mine.
The project is expected to reach full operation in 2023.
“Once completed, the methane abatement project is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world,” Matt Schafer, vice president of interstate pipelines for NextEra Energy Resources, said in the announcement.