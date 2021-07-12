Mountain Valley Pipeline to purchase $150 million in carbon offsets

Emissions from the operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will be countered by the purchase of more than $150 million in carbon offsets, the company announced Monday.

The carbon offsets — a reduction in greenhouse gases made in one place to compensate for releases elsewhere — will be generated by a methane abatement program at a metallurgical coal mine in Southwest Virginia. The mine produces coal used in the manufacture of steel.

It will be the world’s largest such program at a coal mine, Mountain Valley said in a late-afternoon news release. Details about the abatement program’s exact location were not immediately available.

Methane that the coal mine is currently authorized to emit will be converted into carbon dioxide and water vapor and released into the atmosphere, making up for 90% of the more harmful emissions that are expected to be generated by Mountain Valley’s operation and maintenance of the natural gas pipeline.

“We understand the sensitivities that surround the blending of large-scale infrastructure projects with environmental protection,” Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer of Equitrans Midstream Corp. the lead partner in Mountain Valley, said in the news release.