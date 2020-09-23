Mountain Valley seeks to resume construction of pipeline

All work except for erosion control and stabilization was ceased a year ago by FERC, after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the original biological opinion pending a legal challenge that has not gone away.

The buried pipeline cannot cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants new permits. And construction of a 3.5-mile passage through the Jefferson National Forest requires a separate approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

In a letter to FERC on Wednesday, the Sierra Club maintained that construction cannot commence until all federal authorizations are obtained.

A start to construction at this point would raise the risk of “bureaucratic momentum,” in which agencies that have yet to make a decision might be pressured to go along, senior attorney Elly Benson wrote in a letter co-signed by other environmental groups.

The letter also contains the first official hint of additional litigation that could derail any movement forward for Mountain Valley.

Attached to the seven-page letter is a notice of intent to sue, which was sent to the Army Corps on Sept. 12 by Derek Teaney, an attorney with the nonprofit law firm Appalachian Mountain Advocates.