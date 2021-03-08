Mountain Valley tree-cutters resume work, as tree-sitters continue their protest

Last November, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge issued a temporary injunction sought by Mountain Valley that ordered the tree-sitters to come down or face a forced removal by sheriff’s deputies.

Since then, the sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police have discussed several options, the most recent one being the use of a crane to extract the protesters from above, according to emails obtained last month through an open-records request.

There was no sign of police activity Monday morning at the tree-sits.

“We’re here until they physically remove us,” Acre said from a wooden platform covered by plastic tarps. “You don’t want a pipeline to be built, but a successful tree-sit usually involves an extraction. So it’s something I’m prepared for.”

Also Monday, affidavits were filed in circuit court showing that the tree-sitters had been served a copy of the injunction issued by Judge Robert Turk, according to online court records.

Although initial service was made in November, the protesters occupying the tree-sits often change, and the filing appeared to be an effort by Mountain Valley to ensure that the current occupants of the tree stands had proper notice.