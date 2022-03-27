Movers and Shakers: Amy Carrier, CEO of Centra

Amy Carrier is CEO of Centra, a regional nonprofit health care system based in central Virginia. Serving its communities for more than three decades, Centra has more than 7,600 caregivers, 500 employed providers and physicians, and a medical staff of nearly 800. Providing care in 50 locations, Centra serves 500,000-plus people through critical medical services in central and southern Virginia. Centra is committed to being a trusted partner in the communities it serves by helping people live their best lives. For more information, please visit centrahealth.com.

Tell us a little bit about your background and how you came to be in this job.

I joined the health care field in the early 1990s following college graduation as a part-time medical record clerk in a physician practice. I found I enjoyed the business side of medicine and partnering with providers to support the delivery of care. Over the course of my career, I have worked at every level in non-clinical roles across physician, hospital and health systems in staff, leadership and consulting roles. Through this work, I have gained appreciation for the value of every caregiver’s contribution and enjoy working in a complex leadership role that brings together talent across clinical, quality, human resources, strategy, finance, IT, marketing and legal areas of expertise to develop high-performing teams. Improving the health and delivery of care to our community fuels my motivation and commitment to my profession.

Which person or persons most significantly influenced your career?

My mother had the most influence on my career. As a human resources leader in the '80s, she shaped my views on employee relations and my leadership philosophy of putting people first. Both influenced my choice of undergraduate major in labor studies. Later, in the 1990s, as a health care VP, she encouraged me to enter the field of health care and to complete my MBA, which opened many doors to advancement. I have long admired her as a professional and leader and appreciated her mentorship throughout my career.

What leadership qualities do you feel are most important for someone at your level to demonstrate?

There is a point in every leader’s advancement where the focus on individual performance shifts to building and growing talent to deliver high team performance. In my role, it would be impossible to be an expert in every dimension of health care and so my focus is on helping each leader to perform at their best. I also believe it is important to be the cultural leader for the organization — living the values, modeling the behaviors, developing and communicating the long-term vision and direction for the organization in a way that inspires our caregivers.

Describe a success in your career that stands out to you.

Being chosen to lead Centra is the greatest honor of my career. It is the culmination of decades of commitment to learning, leadership and service to community. It conveys a level of responsibility and trust incomparable to any other. I have great pride in leading the work of our teams across the system, caring for our friends, family and neighbors, through one of the most challenging times in health care.

Explain a time in your career that you failed. How did you learn from it?

I never really look back on the past and see failures. I see lessons learned from experimenting, learning and growing as a leader. My expectations for a young leader versus a seasoned leader are different and part of advancing is learning to apply lessons learned to mitigate future risk and to improve performance. Change management is one of the areas that I have learned the most, understanding that every organization and team is different and has unique opportunities and organizational potential that drives a unique path to excellence. I focus heavily on process improvement but have learned to recognize the impact of the workforce, organizational culture and readiness for change on the success of every initiative.

What is a common misconception about your industry?

There is a tremendous amount of confusion regarding how health care services are reimbursed. It is critical for health systems to act as advocates for patients and their families in helping them to access services and understand their benefits and care options. Health care is moving more and more in the direction of value-based care that rewards high performance and integrated care. I’m proud of the work we are doing to advance high quality and lower the cost of care within our community.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Many years ago, I was told to spend more time listening than talking, to seek first to understand before attempting to improve and to use every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow.