Mules on loose in Pulaski County spur tensions between state delegate, county official

Mules apparently loosed onto the fourth hole green of Thorn Spring Golf Course have stoked tensions between a nearby business owned by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, and Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

The livestock and their damage to the golf course overnight on Nov. 6 are subject of a county sheriff’s office report filed the next morning, Nov. 7.

March, who owns the nearby events venue, The Big Red Barn, is mentioned as a party in that report, along with Brenda Blackburn, who is manager of the business.

“Brenda Blackburn called in at 0853 hours stating she believes someone intentionally let the mules out of the fence behind The Red Barn,” reads the incident report. “Blackburn did not have any reason as to why she believed this other than the alleged on-going issues between Marie March and Pulaski County, namely [county administrator] Jonathan Sweet.”

Those ongoing issues stem from a zoning dispute between the business and Pulaski County The barn property was recently listed for sale.

When a deputy investigating the golf course damage called Blackburn about it, she initially denied that mules had broken free, despite earlier statements, the report reads:

“Blackburn then began to mention Jonathan Sweet and discussing the on-going issues,” the incident report said. “Blackburn then mentioned again that someone must have intentionally let the mules out.”

The report, filed by Deputy Trevor Martin, notes that Blackburn continued to discuss the issues as he attempted to end the conversation.

“I explained to Blackburn we received numerous calls from 12:55 a.m. until 1:38 a.m. … in reference to horses, mules or donkeys in the roadway,” the report said. “Blackburn then mentioned E.W. Harless and Jonathan Sweet were probably involved due to the issues.”

Contacted about the report, Blackburn said to call Dublin-based lawyer Mike Barbour with any questions about The Big Red Barn.

Barbour said he was unaware of any sheriff's office incident report.

“I suppose on any given week in Pulaski County, there’s some kind of report about livestock getting out,” Barbour said. “I haven't seen the document. I don't know anything about it.”

Sent a copy of the report on Friday afternoon, Barbour did not respond to emailed questions by deadline.

Sweet said the report to law enforcement is just the latest in a series of attempts by Blackburn and March to do him personal and professional harm.

He said seeing his name on that report was concerning, and part of a trend of March’s opponents being mentioned to law enforcement.

“It doesn't make any sense,” Sweet said. “Why would I risk my life and my career and my family to go let donkeys loose in the middle of Route 11, in the middle of the night?”

Sweet said the county attorney had already sent a letter to March’s legal counsel regarding zoning at The Big Red Barn, and then came the golf course incident.

“I'm trying to go to work every day, and this is what they're doing to me,” Sweet said. “They're trying to ruin me.”

The livestock case isn’t the first time Sweet has been at legal odds with Blackburn.

Blackburn in 2021 submitted a protective order petition against Sweet that was dismissed. In 2019, she unsuccessfully tried to sue him in Pulaski County General District Court for $25,000.

Blackburn has long followed Pulaski County government. She has for years been a regular seeker of open records through use of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

She has submitted more than 100 open records requests since 2010, according to a log provided by Pulaski County. Many of her requests do cover information typically sought from local governments, including items such employee pay.

Regarding the zoning issue that has led to this most recent spat between Blackburn and Sweet, he said no progress has been made.

“It’s a barn. Barns only have so many applications, unless you significantly upgrade and improve the barn,” Sweet said. “The property has an occupancy load of only 50 people, and they want to have 300 people. It's not set up for that.”

He said complaints were made by the public at county board meetings, and to county administration, about the barn’s uses.

“This is all complaint-driven. She’d probably still be operating with no issue if we didn't get all the citizen complaints,” Sweet said. “That doesn't make it legal, but the point is, 99% of zoning violations result from neighbors complaining, because we don't have some Gestapo out there, checking everybody's zoning and what they're doing.”

One person who has addressed the county about the Red Barn is E.W. Harless, named in the golf course-related police report.

Harless said he began pushing the county to take action on the Red Barn.

Harless said he initially became concerned while he was once traveling on U.S. 11, or Lee Highway. He said he drove up a hill and then nearly hit a car after he came to “a dead stop.” He said he was behind a few vehicles and that the one at the front had abruptly stopped because of another car that had turned into the barn property.

Harless said the problem he experienced could have been avoided had a turn lane been formally marked in that area.

“Now look, that’s a dangerous place,” he said. “If something’s going to be there, it needs to be treated as any other business would be treated.”

Harless said he went to the next board of supervisors meeting following the incident and told the county that something had to be done about the potential safety issues created by the Red Barn. He said he vowed to the county at the time that he would be at every following board meeting until the problem was addressed.

“The only thing I asked is: If she was going to have a business or make some kind of place to have weddings and stuff like that, is to abide by the same rules that every other merchant in Pulaski County has got to abide by. That’s all I ask. And all hell broke loose.”

Harless also has a history with Blackburn and March over words that were traded at the New River Valley Fair involving Harless and Blackburn. The group then traded accusations following the dust-up.

For now, The Big Red Barn website is offline. Blackburn previously said church services at the barn would continue, and that she hopes the property does not sell. She declined further comment on Friday.

A real estate agent listed for the 10-acre red barn property did not return a Friday phone call requesting comment.

Harless said he had heard that livestock got on the golf course.

“I’ll be right honest with you. I thought it was comical,” he said. “Who in their right mind lets mules out that’s really that close to Route 11. And they would have to cross 11 to get to the golf course. Somebody would have been hit … It’s got to the point where it’s totally unbelievable.”

March couldn’t be reached by phone this week, but she has maintained her stance on Sweet in some text messages.

“You … should be reporting as to why Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet is sending me pictures of Pulaski citizen Brenda Blackburn in the middle of the night,” March wrote Friday, who sent a screen shot of what she said shows that. “I am not a friend of Jonathan Sweet and I don’t text with him, but he continually sends me strange late night texts that I do not respond to.”

Sweet said one of text message he sent to March was just a link to a column in The Roanoke Times.

On a second text message, Sweet said he did accidentally send March a photo. He said the photo was from March's Facebook page, depicting Blackburn in a Halloween costume.

"That was actually an accident, I sent it to several people ... there's no messaging with it or anything like that," Sweet said. "I should have said, 'sorry, I didn't mean to send you this picture by accident,' but I just left it at that."

March also claims that Sweet’s actions are to a greater extent a retaliation by the old GOP establishment, which she referred to as RINOs — Republican In Name Only.

Meanwhile, back at the golf course, it took some work to get the green patched up, said Matthew Sale, owner of Thorn Spring, during a phone call Friday afternoon.

“We’ve got cattle and livestock too, and stuff happens,” Sale said. “It's just one of the things. You can't keep them in all the time.”

He said hasn’t heard back from law enforcement yet about their investigation into the damage to his course. And, Sale said he didn’t know anything about the sheriff’s office incident report that mentions his neighbors at The Big Red Barn.

“Now you’re talking politics,” Sale said. “Whatever they’ve got going on with the county administrator, and her, and all that, that's a rabbit hole I don't want to get into.”