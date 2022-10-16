Munters joins industrial mix in Botetourt County

The launch of a new, $36 million manufacturing plant in Botetourt County is poised to generate around 160 new jobs for the region.

Munters, a maker of cooling equipment for the fast-growing data center industry, is completing its move into a brand-new, 365,000-square-foot facility built on the Greenfield campus in Daleville.

The new operation, which celebrated its ribbon-cutting at the end of September, is replacing a smaller site in Buena Vista where Munters operated for 23 years before rising customer demand spurred it to start planning an expansion.

Munters anticipates its staffing will grow from about 200 people currently to about 360 people as it ramps up in the new location. It’s hoping all current workers in Buena Vista will move with it, and is developing incentives to encourage that.

But it will still be hiring many new people, officials said. The need to tap into a larger labor pool was a major factor cited in the company’s decision to move into the Roanoke Valley.

“We’re going to offer lots of new jobs for the county and the surrounding area,” said Charles Hodnett, director of operations for the Daleville facility. “Our business is growing and booming ... We hope to make a big economic impact on the area, not just for Botetourt, but the whole Roanoke region.”

Swedish-headquartered Munters is an international firm producing equipment used in industries ranging from agriculture to automobiles. The Daleville facility, now its largest plant in the Americas, specializes in making cooling units for data centers.

The average unit is roughly the size of a tractor-trailer, and a single data center can require anywhere from a handful of units to 100 depending on its size and operations.

“The data center market in general is growing exponentially, and we’re a big part of that,” said Hodnett, adding the manufacturer has substantial orders lined up for the next two years. “Everything is connected to the cloud nowadays. Everything we do is online. Here, we build the equipment that cools those buildings and those servers to keep all of that information flowing.”

Production at the site started shortly before the Sept. 28 ribbon-cutting, and was set to ramp up over the next month as operations moved in from the Buena Vista location. The plant will run eight production lines when in full force.

The launch of the new plant was marked by speeches from Munters executives from Sweden, Virginia Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, and Botetourt County Board of Supervisors member Amy White.

“I cannot welcome you widely enough to let you know how happy we are to have you here,” White said in her remarks. “It is lifechanging to have these opportunities … Good jobs, high-paying jobs, they are the fabric of our community.”

To incentivize Munters’ move, Botetourt County put together a package last year that included a discounted sale price on the Greenfield land — with an agreement to sell about 30 acres for around $900,000 — and a workforce training subsidy program worth up to $150,000.

Since 2016, Munters has been among nine major manufacturers that announced plans to move or expand in Botetourt County, according to data released by the county earlier this year. Together, those projects were expected to generate over 1,000 new jobs and over $200 million in taxable investments.

That is a track record that the community hopes to continue building on, White said in an interview. Each new project landed raises the county’s profile and helps put it on the radar of other employers, she said.

“When we can support one, others see that and it grows kind of organically,” White said. “... On a larger scale, I think success breeds success. Good chess players play good chess. Companies, when they see the support that other companies receive, they want to be in that game as well. That’s how we’ve grown this particular part of the county.”

Munters’ new facility, located at 158 Shooting Star Way in Daleville, is hiring now.