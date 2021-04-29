N.C. regulators again reject proposed Mountain Valley extension

Opponents of the pipeline applauded the decision.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the era of fracked gas pipelines is over,” Caroline Hansley of the Sierra Club said in a statement. “MVP’s effort to extend this dirty, dangerous fracked gas pipeline into North Carolina has now been rejected twice.”

MVP Southgate spokesman Shawn Day wrote in an email that the project met all of North Carolina’s water quality standards, and “we strongly disagree with the NCDEQ's decision to deny.”

Mountain Valley’s next move was unclear Thursday. The joint venture of five energy companies building the main pipeline has previously run into trouble with stream crossings, leading it to change methods of water body crossings that will require different approvals.

Day said “we’re evaluating all options” for MVP Southgate, which would start at the main pipeline’s terminus in Pittsylvania County and run for 75 miles into North Carolina.

Although interstate pipelines are governed largely by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Mountain Valley was required to obtain a water quality certification from North Carolina following approval from the federal government.