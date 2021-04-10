Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 11, 2021

Education
Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been recognized with the Ut Prosim Scholar Award — the university’s top honor for faculty — for her research and efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and educate the public on safety protocols during the pandemic.
Martha Ann Bell, a Virginia Tech College of Science Faculty Fellow and a professor in the Department of Psychology, has been named as a University Distinguished Professor.
Shawn Jadrnicek has been named manager for Homefield Farm by Virginia Tech Dining Services and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Law
Poarch Thompson Law announced Cristina Sanchez-Jones has been named client services manager and Elisabeth Bass has been named account services manager.
Brooke Rosen has joined Woods Rogers as of counsel.
Michie Hamlett announced attorneys Joshua (Josh) Johnson and James (Jay) O’Keeffe have joined the downtown Roanoke office.
Organizations
The Historical Society of Western Virginia has elected four new board members: Walton Rutherfoord, Thomas Bryant, Pam Kendall and Chris Venable.
Lynsey Allie, museum manager for the Historical Society of Western Virginia, has assumed additional duties as part-time executive director of the Botetourt County Historical Society.
Other
OpX Solutions welcomed the following to the team: Dianne Ward, lean and leadership associate, and Bryan Neal, director, client solutions.
