 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 11, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 11, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Venable_Chris_041121

Chris Venable

Education

Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been recognized with the Ut Prosim Scholar Award — the university’s top honor for faculty — for her research and efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and educate the public on safety protocols during the pandemic.

Martha Ann Bell, a Virginia Tech College of Science Faculty Fellow and a professor in the Department of Psychology, has been named as a University Distinguished Professor.

Shawn Jadrnicek has been named manager for Homefield Farm by Virginia Tech Dining Services and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Law

Poarch Thompson Law announced Cristina Sanchez-Jones has been named client services manager and Elisabeth Bass has been named account services manager.

Brooke Rosen has joined Woods Rogers as of counsel.

Michie Hamlett announced attorneys Joshua (Josh) Johnson and James (Jay) O’Keeffe have joined the downtown Roanoke office.

Organizations

The Historical Society of Western Virginia has elected four new board members: Walton Rutherfoord, Thomas Bryant, Pam Kendall and Chris Venable.

Lynsey Allie, museum manager for the Historical Society of Western Virginia, has assumed additional duties as part-time executive director of the Botetourt County Historical Society.

Other

OpX Solutions welcomed the following to the team: Dianne Ward, lean and leadership associate, and Bryan Neal, director, client solutions.

+11 
Allie_Lynsey_041121

Lynsey Allie
+11 
Bass_Elisabeth_041121

Elisabeth Bass
+11 
Bryant_Thomas_041121

Thomas Bryant
+11 
Johnson_Joshua_041121

Joshua Johnson
+11 
Kendall_Pam_041121

Pam Kendall
+11 
Neal_Bryan_041121

Bryan Neal
+11 
O'Keeffe_James_041121

James O'Keeffe
+11 
Rosen_Brooke_041121

Brooke Rosen
+11 
Rutherfoord_Walton_041121

Walton Rutherfoord
+11 
Sanchez-Jones_Cristina_041121

Cristina Sanchez-Jones
+11 
Ward_Dianne_041121

Dianne Ward

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert