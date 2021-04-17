 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 18, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 18, 2021

Bruce Bryan, president of 5Points Creative, has been elected to serve as a board member of Healing Strides of Virginia.

Education

Amy Pruden, the W. Thomas Rice Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has been named as a University Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

Sam Hodges has joined River Birch Wealth Management as financial advisor.

Government

Jon Lanford has been named assistant county administrator for Botetourt County.

Medical

Lee Higginbotham has been named chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.

Other

Jaclyn Padgett has been promoted to regional recruiter for ETS Pediatric.

Garrett Simpson and Ashley Morris have joined ETS Recruit as recruiter support associates.

Higginbotham_Lee_041821

Higginbotham
Hodges_Sam_041821

Hodges
Morris_Ashley_041821

Ashley Morris
Padgett_Jaclyn_041821

Jaclyn Padgett
Simpson_Garrett_041821

Garrett Simpson

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

'She-cession': The pandemic has hit women in the workforce hard. Here how some are coping
Business Local

'She-cession': The pandemic has hit women in the workforce hard. Here how some are coping

Working women have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a staggering number leaving the work force or dramatically scaling back from their jobs. Experts say women have borne the brunt of the upheaval for two main reasons: devastation to industries employing a high concentration of women, and the additional childcare duties created by the closure of schools and daycare facilities.

