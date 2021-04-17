Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 18, 2021

Advertising
Bruce Bryan, president of 5Points Creative, has been elected to serve as a board member of Healing Strides of Virginia.
Education
Amy Pruden, the W. Thomas Rice Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, has been named as a University Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Financial
Sam Hodges has joined River Birch Wealth Management as financial advisor.
Government
Jon Lanford has been named assistant county administrator for Botetourt County.
Medical
Lee Higginbotham has been named chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.
Other
Jaclyn Padgett has been promoted to regional recruiter for ETS Pediatric.
Garrett Simpson and Ashley Morris have joined ETS Recruit as recruiter support associates.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Tags
