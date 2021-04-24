Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 25, 2021

Education

Kenneth Eriksson, a professor of geosciences in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Virginia Tech announced that the following have been honored as University Distinguished Professor: France Bélanger, R.B. Pamplin Professor and Tom and Daisy Byrd Senior Faculty Fellow in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Accounting and Information Systems, and Zhijian “Jake” Tu, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry.

Financial

David Routt has been promoted to vice president of real estate lending at Member One Federal Credit Union.

First Bank and Trust Co. announced expansion into Daleville with Kevin Sutton, vice president of agriculture and commercial lending, and new associate Mikki Barranco, mortgage banker.

Government

Clarence Grier has been named deputy city manager of Roanoke.

Mark

eting