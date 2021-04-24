 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 25, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 25, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Kenneth Eriksson, a professor of geosciences in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Virginia Tech announced that the following have been honored as University Distinguished Professor: France Bélanger, R.B. Pamplin Professor and Tom and Daisy Byrd Senior Faculty Fellow in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Accounting and Information Systems, and Zhijian “Jake” Tu, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry.

Financial

David Routt has been promoted to vice president of real estate lending at Member One Federal Credit Union.

First Bank and Trust Co. announced expansion into Daleville with Kevin Sutton, vice president of agriculture and commercial lending, and new associate Mikki Barranco, mortgage banker.

Government

Clarence Grier has been named deputy city manager of Roanoke.

Mark

eting

Carrie Cousins has joined LeadPoint Digital as senior digital marketing strategist.

Organizations

Glenn Petty has been appointed CEO of the Virginia Horse Center Foundation.

Other

McAirlaid’s Inc. announced the following promotions: Anne Bender, senior staff accountant; Jeremy Stanley, production manager Airlaid; and MichaelTurner, Airlaid lead.

.

+8 
Barranco_Mikki_042521

Mikki Barranco
+8 
Bender_Anne_042521

Anne Bender
+8 
Cousins_Carrie_042521

Carrie Cousins
+8 
Grier_Clarence_042521

Clarence Grier
+8 
Petty_Glenn_042521

Glenn Petty
+8 
Routt_David_042521

DavidRoutt
+8 
Stanley_Jeremy_042521

Jeremy Stanley
+8 
Sutton_Kevin_042521

KevinSutton
+8 
Turner_Michael_042521

Michael Turner

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting ahead of taxes in retirement accounts

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed
Business Local

Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed

Local governments asked for and received permission to tax single-use plastic bags, but only Fairfax and Alexandria have levied a bag tax so far. The tax option is so new, having come out of the General Assembly last year, that regulations don’t yet exist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert