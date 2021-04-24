Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 25, 2021

Education
Kenneth Eriksson, a professor of geosciences in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Virginia Tech announced that the following have been honored as University Distinguished Professor: France Bélanger, R.B. Pamplin Professor and Tom and Daisy Byrd Senior Faculty Fellow in the Pamplin College of Business Department of Accounting and Information Systems, and Zhijian “Jake” Tu, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry.
Financial
David Routt has been promoted to vice president of real estate lending at Member One Federal Credit Union.
First Bank and Trust Co. announced expansion into Daleville with Kevin Sutton, vice president of agriculture and commercial lending, and new associate Mikki Barranco, mortgage banker.
Government
Clarence Grier has been named deputy city manager of Roanoke.
Mark
eting
Carrie Cousins has joined LeadPoint Digital as senior digital marketing strategist.
Organizations
Glenn Petty has been appointed CEO of the Virginia Horse Center Foundation.
Other
McAirlaid’s Inc. announced the following promotions: Anne Bender, senior staff accountant; Jeremy Stanley, production manager Airlaid; and MichaelTurner, Airlaid lead.
.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.