Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 4, 2021

Education
Lisa Lee, associate vice president for research and innovation in the Division of Scholarly Integrity and Research Compliance and faculty member in the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has been appointed to the Education Board of the American Public Health Association.
Carla Finkielstein, director of the Molecular Diagnostics Lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been recognized with the Ut Prosim Scholar Award – the university’s top honor for faculty – for her work to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and effectiveness.
Financial
Anna Marie Smith has been appointed chief human resources officer of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and HomeTrust Bank.
Government
Josh Johnson has been hired as neighborhood services coordinator for Roanoke.
Law
Cameron Ervin has joined Frith Anderson and Peake PC as an associate attorney.
Organizations
Kimberley Braswell, chief talent officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, has been inducted as president of the Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management.
Terry Smusz, CEO of New River Community Action, has been selected as the recipient of the national Ann Kagie Community Services Block Grant Award.
Other
Scott Navis has been promoted to chief financial officer of Davis H. Elliot Company Inc.
Real estate
Chris Vail, partner at Vail Appraisal LLC, has been awarded the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute.