Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 4, 2021

Education

Lisa Lee, associate vice president for research and innovation in the Division of Scholarly Integrity and Research Compliance and faculty member in the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has been appointed to the Education Board of the American Public Health Association.

Carla Finkielstein, director of the Molecular Diagnostics Lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been recognized with the Ut Prosim Scholar Award – the university’s top honor for faculty – for her work to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and effectiveness.

Financial

Anna Marie Smith has been appointed chief human resources officer of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and HomeTrust Bank.

Government

Josh Johnson has been hired as neighborhood services coordinator for Roanoke.

Law

Cameron Ervin has joined Frith Anderson and Peake PC as an associate attorney.