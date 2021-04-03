 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 4, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of April 4, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Education

Lisa Lee, associate vice president for research and innovation in the Division of Scholarly Integrity and Research Compliance and faculty member in the Department of Population Health Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has been appointed to the Education Board of the American Public Health Association.

Carla Finkielstein, director of the Molecular Diagnostics Lab at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, has been recognized with the Ut Prosim Scholar Award – the university’s top honor for faculty – for her work to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and effectiveness.

Financial

Anna Marie Smith has been appointed chief human resources officer of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and HomeTrust Bank.

Government

Josh Johnson has been hired as neighborhood services coordinator for Roanoke.

Law

Cameron Ervin has joined Frith Anderson and Peake PC as an associate attorney.

Organizations

Kimberley Braswell, chief talent officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, has been inducted as president of the Roanoke Valley Society for Human Resource Management.

Terry Smusz, CEO of New River Community Action, has been selected as the recipient of the national Ann Kagie Community Services Block Grant Award.

Other

Scott Navis has been promoted to chief financial officer of Davis H. Elliot Company Inc.

Real estate

Chris Vail, partner at Vail Appraisal LLC, has been awarded the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute.

+6 
Braswell_Kimberley_040421

Braswell
+6 
Ervin_Cameron_040421

Ervin
+6 
Johnson_Josh_040421

Johnson
+6 
Navis_Scott_040421

Navis
+6 
Smith_Anna Marie_040421

Smith
+6 
Smusz_Terry_040421

Smusz
+6 
Vail_Chris_040421

Vail

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert