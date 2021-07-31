 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 1, 2021
Education

Lynsay Belshe has been named vice president for enterprise administrative and business services at Virginia Tech.

Steven Wrenn has been appointed head of the Department of Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech.

Melinda West has been named associate vice president for finance and university controller at Virginia Tech.

Financial

Bank of Botetourt announced the following promotions: Michelle Austin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and George (Ned) Honts IV, executive vice president.

Medical

Devin Tobin has been named chief operating officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

Other

Alan Clark has joined New Life Presbyterian Church in Salem as music director/ministerial assistant.

Kristin Stathers has been appointed administrator of the Health Center-Roanoke campus of Richfield Living.

Real estate

Darin Greear of Long & Foster Real Estate ranked 109th nationwide based on 2020 transaction sides, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list.

Virginia Title Center LLC announced the following new team members: Anne Claire Conner and Elizabeth Francis, administrative support; Lauran Corbin, settlement post-closer; Chris Cornetto and Karter Thompson, settlement processor; Erin Markham, administrative support team leader; and Kennedy Young, search coordinator. Nikki Castellano has been promoted to settlement processor, Pam Kotz has been named title underwriter team lead and Melody Marick has been named settlement processing team leader.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

