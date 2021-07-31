Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

Education

Lynsay Belshe has been named vice president for enterprise administrative and business services at Virginia Tech.

Steven Wrenn has been appointed head of the Department of Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech.

Melinda West has been named associate vice president for finance and university controller at Virginia Tech.

Financial

Bank of Botetourt announced the following promotions: Michelle Austin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and George (Ned) Honts IV, executive vice president.

Medical

Devin Tobin has been named chief operating officer of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

Other

Alan Clark has joined New Life Presbyterian Church in Salem as music director/ministerial assistant.

Kristin Stathers has been appointed administrator of the Health Center-Roanoke campus of Richfield Living.

Real estate