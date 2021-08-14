Names and Changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

Education

Richard Zhang, who will join the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech this fall, was named the Hugh P. and Ethel C. Kelly Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Gabrielle Mountain has been named director of alumni relations for the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech.

Charlene Casamento has been named associate vice president for enterprise administrative operations at Virginia Tech.

Jamie McGrath has been named the director of the Maj. Gen. W. Thomas Rice Center for Leader Development, which oversees the academic program of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.

Edward Weisband, the Edward S. Diggs Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the inaugural recipient of the 1943 Legacy Award by the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Government