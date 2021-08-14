Names and Changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

Education
Richard Zhang, who will join the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech this fall, was named the Hugh P. and Ethel C. Kelly Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Gabrielle Mountain has been named director of alumni relations for the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech.
Charlene Casamento has been named associate vice president for enterprise administrative operations at Virginia Tech.
Jamie McGrath has been named the director of the Maj. Gen. W. Thomas Rice Center for Leader Development, which oversees the academic program of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.
Edward Weisband, the Edward S. Diggs Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the inaugural recipient of the 1943 Legacy Award by the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
Government
Jill Loope, economic development director for Roanoke County, has been appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Manufacturing Development Commission.
Organizations
Emily Fruendt has been named resident stage manager of Virginia Children’s Theatre.
Other
Mike Stewart has been named executive director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Brian Briley has been promoted to senior vice president of Davis H. Elliot Co. Inc.
SERVPRO of Roanoke, Montgomery and Pulaski counties announced that Julie Vest and Juan Samuel have earned their certification in fire and smoke damage restoration technician with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.