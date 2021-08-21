Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

Education

Carlos Evia, a Virginia Tech communication professor, has been named associate dean for transdisciplinary initiatives at the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, where he also now serves as chief technology officer.

The College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech is welcoming two new faculty members: Eranga Galappaththi, assistant professor in the Department of Geography, and Elizabeth Hunter, assistant professor in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation and the assistant unit leader of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Virginia Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit.

Financial

Stilissa “Lisa” Pledge, assistant vice president — loan documentation and compliance manager, CRA officer at Bank of Botetourt, has graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Freedom First Credit Union appointed two new members to its volunteer board of directors: Keith Perry and David Lowen.

Law