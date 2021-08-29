Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 29, 2021

Education
Kaitlyn Van Buskirk has been appointed development officer of the Roanoke Higher Education Center to oversee its fundraising initiatives.
Monica Kimbrell has been named associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Carl Mitchell has been named Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s associate director of advancement.
Law
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2022:
CowanPerry PC: Douglas Densmore, David Perry, Tara Branscom and James Cowan Jr. Perry received lawyer of the year honors. Suzanne Pierce and Eric Chapman were named to the Ones to Watch list.
Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers. In addition, Frankl and Miller received lawyer of the year honors.
Frith Anderson + Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Nathan Schnetzler was named to the Ones to Watch list.
Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC: Carter Brothers, F.B. Webster Day, Bryce Hunter, Peter Pearl, Lori Thompson and Hugh Wellons. Hunter and Pearl received lawyer of the year honors.
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: Brandy Rapp
Medical
Loreley Seay has been promoted to laboratory supervisor for Dynamic Medical LLC.
Organizations
Matthew Churchill has assumed the position of chairman of the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.
The Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke elected officers for 2021-22: Don Wilson, president; Reggie Wood, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary; Mike Bell, treasurer; Will Dibling, immediate past president; Lee Osborne, legal counsel; and Mike Quinn, historian. Directors: Jim Arend, John Bradshaw, Sherry Dillon, Andy Stone and J.C. Taylor.
Other
Tom Nyhan has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as business development director.
