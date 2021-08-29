Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 29, 2021

Education

Kaitlyn Van Buskirk has been appointed development officer of the Roanoke Higher Education Center to oversee its fundraising initiatives.

Monica Kimbrell has been named associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Carl Mitchell has been named Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s associate director of advancement.

Law

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2022:

CowanPerry PC: Douglas Densmore, David Perry, Tara Branscom and James Cowan Jr. Perry received lawyer of the year honors. Suzanne Pierce and Eric Chapman were named to the Ones to Watch list.

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers. In addition, Frankl and Miller received lawyer of the year honors.