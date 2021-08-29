 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 29, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 29, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Osborne_Lee_082921

Lee Osborne

Education

Kaitlyn Van Buskirk has been appointed development officer of the Roanoke Higher Education Center to oversee its fundraising initiatives.

Monica Kimbrell has been named associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Carl Mitchell has been named Virginia Tech Transportation Institute’s associate director of advancement.

Law

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2022:

CowanPerry PC: Douglas Densmore, David Perry, Tara Branscom and James Cowan Jr. Perry received lawyer of the year honors. Suzanne Pierce and Eric Chapman were named to the Ones to Watch list.

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Dale Webb and Jason Moyers. In addition, Frankl and Miller received lawyer of the year honors.

Frith Anderson + Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Nathan Schnetzler was named to the Ones to Watch list.

Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC: Carter Brothers, F.B. Webster Day, Bryce Hunter, Peter Pearl, Lori Thompson and Hugh Wellons. Hunter and Pearl received lawyer of the year honors.

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP: Brandy Rapp

Medical

Loreley Seay has been promoted to laboratory supervisor for Dynamic Medical LLC.

Organizations

Matthew Churchill has assumed the position of chairman of the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

The Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke elected officers for 2021-22: Don Wilson, president; Reggie Wood, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary; Mike Bell, treasurer; Will Dibling, immediate past president; Lee Osborne, legal counsel; and Mike Quinn, historian. Directors: Jim Arend, John Bradshaw, Sherry Dillon, Andy Stone and J.C. Taylor.

Other

Tom Nyhan has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as business development director.

+12 
Seay_Loreley_082921

Seay
+12 
Kimbrell_Monica_082921

Kimbrell
+12 
Van Buskirk_Kaitlyn_082921

Van Buskirk
+12 
Mitchell_Carl_082921

Mitchell
+12 
Nyhan_Tom_082921

Nyhan
+12 
Webb_Dale_082921

Webb
+12 
Wilson_Don_082921

Wilson
+12 
Wood_Reggie_082921

Wood
+12 
Montgomery_John_082921

Montgomery
+12 
Bell_Mike_082921

Bell
+12 
Dibling_Will_082921

Dibling
+12 
Quinn_Mike_082921

Quinn

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert