Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

EDUCATION

George Filz, Charles E. Via Jr. Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Jacqueline Bixler, Alumni Distinguished Professor of Spanish at Virginia Tech, has been appointed director of the university’s School of Performing Arts.

Zhenyu “James” Kong, professor in Virginia Tech’s Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering within the College of Engineering, has been named a fellow of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers.

Rebecca Weaver-Hightower is the new chair of the Virginia Tech Department of English.

LAW

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the Best Lawyers in America listing for 2021:

Gentry Locke:

Thomas Bondurant Jr.

,

Matthew Broughton

,

William Callahan Jr.

,

Michael Finney

,

Franklin Flippin

,

William Gust

,

Gregory Haley

,

Guy Harbert III

,

Kevin Holt

,

Paul Klockenbrink

,

Todd Leeson

,

Powell “Nick” Leitch III

,

Brett Marston

,

Monica Taylor Monday

,

David Paxton

,

Glenn Pulley

,

William Rakes

,

Scott Sexton

,

Bruce Stockburger

,

Charles Williams

,

Clark Worthy

and

Kathleen Wright

. In addition,

Kirk Sosebee

and

Scott Stephenson

were named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.

Harbert, Gust

and

Paxton

received lawyer of the year honors.

Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC:

Carter Brothers

,

F.B. Webster Day

,

Bryce Hunter

,

Peter Pearl

,

Lori Thompson

and

Hugh Wellons

.

Woods Rogers PLC:

Stan Barnhill

,

Neil Birkhoff

,

Victor Cardwell

,

Claude Carter

,

Francis Casola

,

Agnis Chakravorty

,

George Clemo

,

Nicholas Conte

,

Frank Friedman

,

Michael Hastings

,

Michael Hertz

,

Patice Holland

,

Nicole Ingle

,

James Jennings

,

Neal Keesee Jr.

,

Talfourd Kemper Jr.

,

Talfourd Kemper Sr.

,

Alton Knighton Jr.

,

Mark Loftis

,

Joshua Long

,

Heman Marshall III

,

Richard Maxwell

,

Lee Osborne

,

Thomas Palmer

,

Elizabeth Guilbert Perrow

,

Matthew Pritts

,

Benjamin Rottenborn

,

Alexander Saunders

,

Christopher Stevens

,

Daniel Summerlin III

,

King Tower

,

Elizabeth Burgin Waller

,

Thomas Winn III

and

Dudley Woody

. In addition,

Susan Cook

was named to the inaugural Ones to Watch list for 2021.

Cardwell

,

Casola

,

Jennings

,

Maxwell and Winn

received lawyer of the year honors.

