Names and Changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

Education
Aimée Surprenant has been appointed dean of Virginia Tech’s Graduate School.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on Peter Athanas, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering, and Pavli Mykerezi, senior instructor and director of the agricultural technology program in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Financial
Matthew (Matt) Hubbard has been promoted to senior vice president and market president of the Franklin County market for American National Bank and Trust Co.
Organizations
Michael Hamlar, owner and president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory, has been elected president of the Virginia Morticians’ Association Inc.
Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia announced new executive officers and board members for 2021-22: Samuel Oakey IV and Julie Beth Vipperman, co-chairs; Doug McQuade, treasurer; Brian Woosley, secretary; and Doug Phares, immediate past chair. New board members: Dorothy Kelly, Sharon Lustig, Alan Miller, David Points, Alexis Ratliff, Andy Travers and Mason Turner.
Other
Amanda Cruise has been named administrator of Warm Hearth at Home.
