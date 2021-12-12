 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 12, 2021
EducationXinwei Deng, associate professor of statistics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the Data Science Faculty Fellowship by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Dennis Dean, University Distinguished Professor of biochemistry and founding director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech, was recently elected as the newest member of the Virginia Academy of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.

Michael Garvin, a professor in civil and environmental engineering and coordinator of the Vecellio Construction Engineering and Management Program at Virginia Tech, is one of 39 new members elected to the National Academy of Construction for 2021.

Law

Brandy Rapp, an attorney with Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP, has been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2021.

Gentry Locke announced that the following attorneys have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2021: Thomas Bondurant Jr., William Callahan Jr., Christen Church, Alicha Grubb (Young Lawyer), Gregory Haley, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Christopher Kozlowski, Todd Leeson, Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, David Paxton, Scott Sexton, Maxwell Wiegard, Spencer Wiegard and Clark Worthy.

Other

Alonza Seabreeze has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as maintenance planner.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

