Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 13, 2020

Law
Imani Elizabeth Sowell has joined Gentry Locke’s Roanoke office as an associate with the employment and labor team.
Gentry Locke announced that the following attorneys have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020: Thomas Bondurant Jr., William Callahan Jr., Christen Church, Michael Finney, Alicha Grubb (Young Lawyer), William Gust, Paul Klockenbrink, Christopher Kozlowski, Todd Leeson, Brett Marston, Monica Taylor Monday, David Paxton, Scott Sexton, Bruce Stockburger, Maxwell Wiegard, Spencer Wiegard, Kathleen Wright and Clark Worthy.
Poarch Thompson Law announced that attorneys Christine Poarch and Rachel Thompson have been recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020.
Medical
Mount Regis Center in Salem announced the following new staff members: Jenna Kinder, CEO, and James Porter, group CFO.
Organizations
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, New River Valley, elected Steve Holcomb as flotilla commander and Emogene Adkins as vice flotilla commander.
