Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 19, 2021

Education

Andrew Acito, assistant professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business, has been reappointed as the John and Angela Emery Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus Vice President and Executive Director Lance Collins has joined the Society for Science board of trustees.

David Cox, professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Priscila Serpa has recently joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as a research assistant professor of clinical pathology.

Ron Fricker, interim dean of the College of Science and professor of statistics, has been named vice provost for faculty affairs at Virginia Tech.

Dan Sui has been promoted to senior vice president at Virginia Tech.

Civic

Roanoke Valley Sister Cities has named new members to their executive board. Joseph L. Cobb, Roanoke City Council member, will be the new chair of the Lijiang, China Sister City Committee. New At-Large board members are Sara Epperly, assistant principal and coordinator of advanced studies at Salem High School; Archie Freeman, chief academic officer for Roanoke City Public Schools; and Andreea S. Mihalache-O’Keef, assistant professor of political science at Roanoke College.

Technology

Erin Burcham has been hired as president of Verge, the regional technology alliance that includes affiliates the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, Valleys Innovation Council and RAMP, the region’s accelerator program.

Finance

Deanna Dickerson and Steven Bowman have joined the Freedom First Mortgage in the New River Valley as loan originators.

Insurance

James Yancey has joined Farmers Insurance as an owner/agent of the James Yancey Agency LLC.

Legal

Diane Strickland has been selected for the 15th year as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for her mediation work.