 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 20, 2020
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Azziza “Kemi” Bankole, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and geriatric psychiatrist for Carilion Clinic, has been named chief diversity officer at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

John Forte has been named president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on George Norton, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Randy Dymond, professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering.

Law

Roy Creasy has been recognized as a legal expert by the 2020 Legal Elite.

John Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020.

Retired Judge Diane Strickland, Dispute Resolution LLC, has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020 for her mediation work.

Medical

Sean Pressman, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Virginia Rural Health Association.

Organizations

Scott Sink was re-elected as vice president and Jeannie Dudding was elected to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.

Other

Dr. Leon Vinci was presented the 2020 A. Clark Slaymaker Award by the Virginia Environmental Health Association.

Jeff Bird has been appointed executive director of residential living at Richfield Living.

Stephen Simon has been appointed executive director of the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council Inc.

Real estate

Janice Via has joined Long and Foster, Realtors, as an agent on the Franklin County office home team.

+9 
Bird_Jeff_122020

Bird
+9 
Creasy_Roy_122020

Creasy
+9 
Dymond_Randy_122020

Dymond
+9 
FIshwick Jr._John_122020

Fishwick Jr.
+9 
Forte_John_122020

Forte
+9 
Norton_George_122020

Norton
+9 
Pressman_Sean_122020

Pressman
+9 
Strickland_Diane_122020

Strickland
+9 
Via_Janice_122020

Via
+9 
Vinci_Leon_122020

Vinci

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340

Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert