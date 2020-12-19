Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

Education
Azziza “Kemi” Bankole, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and geriatric psychiatrist for Carilion Clinic, has been named chief diversity officer at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
John Forte has been named president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation.
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on George Norton, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Randy Dymond, professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering.
Law
Roy Creasy has been recognized as a legal expert by the 2020 Legal Elite.
John Fishwick Jr. of Fishwick & Associates PLC has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020.
Retired Judge Diane Strickland, Dispute Resolution LLC, has been selected as a member of Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020 for her mediation work.
Medical
Sean Pressman, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Virginia Rural Health Association.
Organizations
Scott Sink was re-elected as vice president and Jeannie Dudding was elected to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
Other
Dr. Leon Vinci was presented the 2020 A. Clark Slaymaker Award by the Virginia Environmental Health Association.
Jeff Bird has been appointed executive director of residential living at Richfield Living.
Stephen Simon has been appointed executive director of the Western Virginia Emergency Medical Services Council Inc.
Real estate
Janice Via has joined Long and Foster, Realtors, as an agent on the Franklin County office home team.
