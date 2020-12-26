 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340 Please submit only color photographs.

Education

Dan Cleveland has been named assistant vice president for advancement—colleges and units at Virginia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on Katherine Allen, professor of human development and family science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, and Matthew Mauldon, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering.

Bahareh Behkam, associate professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the John R. Jones III Faculty Fellowship in Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

Beth Doughty has been appointed to the board of directors of Bank of Botetourt.

Law

Frith Ellerman & Davis Law Firm PC announced lawyers selected as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020 and Super Lawyer: Bo Frith, Dan Frith, Lauren Ellerman and Lauren Davis.

Organizations

Alma Lee, president of the American Federation of Government Employees’ National Veterans Affairs Council, was honored by the federation’s women’s and fair practices departments this year with the first Woman of Labor Award.

Jessica Johnson, vice president of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer, has been appointed secretary/treasurer for the Certified Commercial Investment Member Mid-Atlantic board of directors. Johnson has also been selected to serve on the CCIM National Marketing Committee for a two-year term.

Blue Ridge Literacy has announced new members of its board of directors: Aaron Bond, Scott Fell, Karenna Glover, Russ Merritt and Doloris Vest.

Johnathan Phillips, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, was honored with the 2020 Year of the Nurse Award by the Virginia Nurses Foundation.

