Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 5, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 5, 2021

Education

Matthew Kovach, collegiate assistant professor of economics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the H.H.H. Faculty Fellowship in Economics by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Law

Vicki Francois, an attorney with the Wiese Law Firm PLC, has been elected a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

Other

Ravan Day has been appointed marketing and leasing counselor for independent living at Richfield Living.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER

