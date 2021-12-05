Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 5, 2021

Education
Matthew Kovach, collegiate assistant professor of economics in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the H.H.H. Faculty Fellowship in Economics by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Law
Vicki Francois, an attorney with the Wiese Law Firm PLC, has been elected a fellow of the American Bar Foundation.
Other
Ravan Day has been appointed marketing and leasing counselor for independent living at Richfield Living.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.