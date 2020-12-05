Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340
Education
Ron Fricker, senior associate dean in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been named interim dean of the college.
Stella Lucia Volpe has been appointed head of the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Financial
Wells Fargo Advisors announced the following have joined the Roanoke office: Ashley Nader, senior registered client service associate, and John Hoffman Jr., senior vice president—investments, financial advisor.
Law
Woods Rogers PLC announced the following attorneys were recognized as Virginia’s Legal Elite for 2020: Stan Barnhill, Neil Birkhoff, Victor Cardwell, Francis (Chip) Casola, Frank Friedman, Michael Hastings, Michael Hertz, Alton Knighton Jr., Mark Loftis, Joshua Long, Heman Marshall, Richard Maxwell, Lee Osborne, Thomas Palmer, Benjamin Rottenborn, Alexander Saunders, Daniel Summerlin, King Tower and Thomas Winn. Rising Stars: Elizabeth Burgin Waller and Leah Stiegler.
Organizations
Kari Sullivan has been named associate artist of Virginia Children’s Theatre and will direct the VCT4TEENS production, “Just Like I Wanted.”
Keith Hartman has been appointed interim executive director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce by the board of directors.
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has announced its board of directors for 2020-21. Officers: Michael McEvoy, president; Clark Goodman, president-elect; Benton Spiker, vice president; John Montgomery, secretary-treasurer; Cheryl Hartman, past president; Don Wilson, president, Roanoke Kiwanis Foundation Inc. Directors: Emily Bailey, Jamie Bailey, Eric Danielsen, Sherman Holland, Donna Lynch, Joyce Montgomery, Mike O’Brochta, Bob Rutherford and Luke Young.
