Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

Education
Virginia Tech’s Advancement Division announced the following promotions: Angela Hayes, associate vice president for advancement and campaign and sesquicentennial director, and Rhonda Arsenault, senior associate vice president for advancement. Mark Owczarski has been promoted to associate vice president for university relations and chief spokesperson.
Engineering
David Prevette has joined SFCS as an associate.
Draper Aden Associates announced the following promotions in the Blacksburg office: Carrie Blankenship, environmental team leader; Michael Lawless, principal in charge of regional growth in Southwest Virginia; Will Mason-Deese, operations manager and group leader for the environmental team; and Srikanth Nathella, environmental division manager.
Financial
First Bank & Trust Co. and its parent holding company, First Bancorp Inc., announced the following promotions: Sophie Chafin Vance, senior vice president and chief branch operations officer, and Elizabeth Dean, vice president and training manager.
Medical
Nathaniel Bishop has been named chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Carilion Clinic.
Other
ETS Recruit announced the following promotions: LaVerne Norman, vice president—human resources and recruiter support; Julie Greene, vice president—chief financial officer; and Scott Bradford, director of marketing operations.
Ahoo Salem, executive director at Blue Ridge Literacy, has been appointed to serve on the Office of New Americans Advisory Board.
