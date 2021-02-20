 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Petty_Sheila_0222121

Sheila Petty

Advertising

Karen Tuttle has joined 5Points Creative as strategic development consultant.

Education

Mary Dana Hinton, president of Hollins University, has been elected to a three-year term as an at-large member of the board of directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Rachel Holloway, vice provost for undergraduate academic affairs at Virginia Tech, has been selected to serve as president-elect of the Reinvention Collaborative, an organization dedicated to reinventing undergraduate education at research universities.

Raffaella De Vita, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics at Virginia Tech, has been elected to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering College of Fellows.

Financial

Lynn McHugh has been appointed vice president of financial planning at Integrity Financial Planning.

Bank of Botetourt announced the following promotions at the Daleville Town Center office: Sheila Petty, branch manager, and Kristina Lima, assistant branch manager.

Law

John Koehler has joined the Law Firm of James Steele PLLC as of counsel concentrating in state court appeals.

Organizations

Renee Brown, vice president of child and family services at DePaul Community Resources, has been elected to the board of directors for the Family Focused Treatment Association.

+6 
Brown_Renee_022121

Brown
+6 
Hinton_Mary Dana_022121

Hinton
+6 
Koehler_John_022121

Koehler
+6 
Lima_Kristina_022121

Lima
+6 
McHugh_Lynn_022121

McHugh
+6 
Tuttle_Karen_022121

Tuttle

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo Accepts Responsibility for Mishandling Data on Nursing Home Deaths

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert