Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Advertising

Karen Tuttle has joined 5Points Creative as strategic development consultant.

Education

Mary Dana Hinton, president of Hollins University, has been elected to a three-year term as an at-large member of the board of directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Rachel Holloway, vice provost for undergraduate academic affairs at Virginia Tech, has been selected to serve as president-elect of the Reinvention Collaborative, an organization dedicated to reinventing undergraduate education at research universities.

Raffaella De Vita, professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics at Virginia Tech, has been elected to the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering College of Fellows.

Financial

Lynn McHugh has been appointed vice president of financial planning at Integrity Financial Planning.

Bank of Botetourt announced the following promotions at the Daleville Town Center office: Sheila Petty, branch manager, and Kristina Lima, assistant branch manager.