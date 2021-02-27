Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Sherrie Clark, professor of theriogenology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named interim head of the college’s Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences.

FINANCIAL

Cheri Spence has been named chief information officer of ValleyStar Credit Union.

MEDICAL

Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Women Leaders Luminaries.

ORGANIZATIONS

Erin Stanley has been named member relations and events manager of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Kate Means has been promoted to managing director for strategic projects at DePaul Community Resources.

OTHER

The Rev. Gary Kingery has been appointed senior chaplain at Richfield Living.