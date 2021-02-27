 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Sherrie Clark, professor of theriogenology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named interim head of the college’s Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences.

FINANCIAL

Cheri Spence has been named chief information officer of ValleyStar Credit Union.

MEDICAL

Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Women Leaders Luminaries.

ORGANIZATIONS

Erin Stanley has been named member relations and events manager of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Kate Means has been promoted to managing director for strategic projects at DePaul Community Resources.

OTHER

The Rev. Gary Kingery has been appointed senior chaplain at Richfield Living.

Jaime Smiley, clinical education coordinator for Medical Facilities of America, has been named among McKnight’s Women of Distinction for 2021.

REAL ESTATE

Steve Zegarski has joined Waldvogel Commercial Properties Inc. as a commercial sales and leasing agent.

Luke Schmidt, Realtor, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate.

The business news you need

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

