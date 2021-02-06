 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

Education

Sarah Henrickson Parker has been named chair of the Department of Interprofessionalism at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Lisa Wilkes has been named vice president for strategic initiatives and special assistant to the president at Virginia Tech.

Financial

Scott Jenkins has been appointed vice president, senior business banking officer at HomeTrust Bank.

Law

Lori Bentley has been elected as Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC’s managing member.

Other

Sandi Hodges-Wood has joined ReVIDA’s Wytheville location as program director.

Virginia Amateur Sports Inc. has appointed new members to its board of directors: Ramon Williams, Tamalyn Tanis, Michael Morris (treasurer), Dennis Carter, Maggie Mace and Todd Hassler.

Keith Hartman has joined the staff of Virginia Council of CEOs as regional executive.

Nakeita Stewart has been named director of sales and operations for U.S. Cellular’s Mid-Atlantic region.

Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community announced the following promotions: Natalie Wynegar, administrator of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center, and Jessica White, administrator of Brandon Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Support Center.

Real estate

Rives Brown Coleman has been appointed president and managing broker of Rives S. Brown, Realtors, Inc.

Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors announced the following new Realtors: Pamela White Wolsey and Conrad Baptiste, Roanoke office, and Adam Chittenden, Christiansburg office.

Baptiste_Conrad_020721

Baptiste
Bentley_Lori_020721

Bentley
Carter_Dennis_020721

Carter
Chittenden_Adam_020721

Chittenden
Coleman_Rives Brown_020721

Coleman
Hassler_Todd_020721

Hassler
Jenkins_Scott_020721

Jenkins
Mace_Maggie_020721

Mace
Morris_Michael_020721

Morris
Stewart_Nakeita_020721

Stewart
Tanis_Tamalyn_020721

Tanis
White_Jessica_020721

White
Williams_Ramon_020721

Williams
Wolsey_Pamela White_020721

Wolsey
Wynegar_Natalie_020721

Wynegar

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

