Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

Education

Sarah Henrickson Parker has been named chair of the Department of Interprofessionalism at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

Lisa Wilkes has been named vice president for strategic initiatives and special assistant to the president at Virginia Tech.

Financial

Scott Jenkins has been appointed vice president, senior business banking officer at HomeTrust Bank.

Law

Lori Bentley has been elected as Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC’s managing member.

Other

Sandi Hodges-Wood has joined ReVIDA’s Wytheville location as program director.

Virginia Amateur Sports Inc. has appointed new members to its board of directors: Ramon Williams, Tamalyn Tanis, Michael Morris (treasurer), Dennis Carter, Maggie Mace and Todd Hassler.

Keith Hartman has joined the staff of Virginia Council of CEOs as regional executive.