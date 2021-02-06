Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

Education
Sarah Henrickson Parker has been named chair of the Department of Interprofessionalism at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Lisa Wilkes has been named vice president for strategic initiatives and special assistant to the president at Virginia Tech.
Financial
Scott Jenkins has been appointed vice president, senior business banking officer at HomeTrust Bank.
Law
Lori Bentley has been elected as Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC’s managing member.
Other
Sandi Hodges-Wood has joined ReVIDA’s Wytheville location as program director.
Virginia Amateur Sports Inc. has appointed new members to its board of directors: Ramon Williams, Tamalyn Tanis, Michael Morris (treasurer), Dennis Carter, Maggie Mace and Todd Hassler.
Keith Hartman has joined the staff of Virginia Council of CEOs as regional executive.
Nakeita Stewart has been named director of sales and operations for U.S. Cellular’s Mid-Atlantic region.
Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community announced the following promotions: Natalie Wynegar, administrator of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center, and Jessica White, administrator of Brandon Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Support Center.
Real estate
Rives Brown Coleman has been appointed president and managing broker of Rives S. Brown, Realtors, Inc.
Coldwell Banker Townside Realtors announced the following new Realtors: Pamela White Wolsey and Conrad Baptiste, Roanoke office, and Adam Chittenden, Christiansburg office.
