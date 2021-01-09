Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

Education
Diana Farkas, professor of materials science and engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Pamela VandeVord has been appointed associate dean for research and graduate studies for the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech.
Paul Kelsch, associate professor of landscape architecture in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert L. Turner Chair of Urban Design by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Financial
Barbara Anderson has been promoted to senior vice president—chief risk and compliance officer at Bank of Botetourt.
Organizations
The Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association announced its officers and board for 2021. Officers: Shannon Honaker, president; Audrey Gray, vice president; Stephanie Rodgers, secretary; and Whitney Jennings, treasurer. Board members: Susan Fitzgerald, Lisa Noell, Bonnie Roope, Pamela St. Clair and Michael Yager. Whitney Jennings is the National Association of Legal Assistants representative and Beth Cundiff is the Virginia Alliance of Paralegal Associations representative.