Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

Education

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emerita/emeritus on the following: Kathleen Parrott, professor of apparel, housing and resource management in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; and Erik Nilsen, professor of biological sciences in the College of Science.

Daniel Sui has joined the board of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in an ex-officio position.

The Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation announced new leadership of its 2021 board of directors: William Farrell II, chair; Russ Ellett, treasurer; Neil Wilkin Jr., immediate past chair; Deborah Petrine, vice chair; and Tammy Moss Finley, secretary. Heywood Fralin will lead the foundation’s nominating committee. Chris Carey joins the board as an at-large member.

Paul Emmons, professor of architecture in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech, has been named the Patrick and Nancy Lathrop Professor of Architecture by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.