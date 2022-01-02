Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 2, 2022

Finance

American National Bankshares Inc. has promoted Lutheria H. Smith and Mark A. Smith to Executive Vice President of the Bank.

Manufacturing

Magnets USA announced Donnie Martin has been named president. Andy Bishop has been named director of operations and John Comstock has been appointed director of sales and marketing.

Education

Hesham Rakha, director of the Center for Sustainable Mobility at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, has been awarded the 2001 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Intelligent Transportation System Outstanding Research Award.

Ryan Williams, assistant professor in Virginia Tech’s Bradley Department of Electrical and Computers Engineering, has received a National Science Foundation CAREER Award to study autonomous coordination in multi-robot systems.

