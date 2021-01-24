Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

Scott Stephenson has been promoted to partner at Gentry Locke.

Organizations

Nathan Schnetzler has been named board president of the Grandin Theatre Foundation for 2021. Mimi Coles is a new at-large board member.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its 2021 executive committee and board of directors. Executive committee: Zach Wimmer, chairman; Jack Phillips, chairman-elect; Amanda Cox, secretary; Todd Hammock, treasurer; Waller Perrow, ex-officio; and Christopher Finley, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Board of directors: Traci Blido, Mishelle Brosinski, Michael Burnette, Jen Chaconas, John Emery, Walter Hogle, Charlene Jones, Dana Montgomery, Jim Patterson, Katie Tate, Ryan Waters and Lynette Webb.