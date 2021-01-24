Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

Construction
Snyder & Associates General Contractor in Blacksburg has appointed Michael Snyder as president and Georgia Anne Snyder-Falkinham as chief executive officer.
Education
Emily Roediger has been named director of communications and marketing for Virginia Tech’s College of Engineering.
The College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech announced three new faculty members: Willandia Chaves, assistant professor in urban fish and wildlife conservation; Bret Jesmer, assistant professor of mammal ecology; and Patrick Corey Green, assistant professor in forest biometrics.
Jennifer Wayne, department head and professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics at Virginia Tech, has been elected fellow of the Orthopaedic Research Society.
Financial
Jeremiah Clarke has joined Freedom First Credit Union as vice president of private banking and treasury services.
DeeDee Burgoyne has joined Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group as a mortgage banker.
LAW
Scott Stephenson has been promoted to partner at Gentry Locke.
Organizations
Nathan Schnetzler has been named board president of the Grandin Theatre Foundation for 2021. Mimi Coles is a new at-large board member.
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its 2021 executive committee and board of directors. Executive committee: Zach Wimmer, chairman; Jack Phillips, chairman-elect; Amanda Cox, secretary; Todd Hammock, treasurer; Waller Perrow, ex-officio; and Christopher Finley, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Board of directors: Traci Blido, Mishelle Brosinski, Michael Burnette, Jen Chaconas, John Emery, Walter Hogle, Charlene Jones, Dana Montgomery, Jim Patterson, Katie Tate, Ryan Waters and Lynette Webb.
The Blue Ridge Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has recognized Chris Turnbull from Carilion Clinic with its COVID-19 Communicator Award, Cayce Myers from Virginia Tech with the Shooting Star Award and Dwayne Yancey, editorial page editor of The Roanoke Times, with the Adam & Alison Award for Media Excellence.
Other
Amy Stoehr has been appointed executive director of rehab services at Richfield Living.
Public safety
David Guynn has been promoted to deputy chief of Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Real estate
Robert Powell has joined Hall Associates Inc. as a sales and leasing agent.
Frank Martin, senior associate broker at Hall Associates Inc., has been awarded the designation of SIOR by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 981-3340
