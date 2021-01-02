Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

Education

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has named the following professors of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering as Bradley Senior Faculty Fellows: Scott Bailey and Jung-Min “Jerry” Park.

Elizabeth McClanahan has been named CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on Gerald Luttrell, Massey Professor of Mining and Minerals Engineering in the College of Engineering, and Joseph Sirgy, the Virginia Tech Real Estate Professor of Marketing in the Pamplin College of Business.

Law

Debbie Johnson, technology systems manager at Gentry Locke, has been named a Virginia Lawyers Weekly 2020 Unsung Legal Hero.

Organizations

The Virginia Economic Developers Association announced its 2021 board of directors and officers, including David Manley as vice president and Traci Blido as director.

Real estate

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors has announced new officers and directors for 2021: Walter Grewe, president; Ashley Donahue, president-elect; Meg Smith, vice president. New directors: Dana Berenbaum, Cathie Daniel, Jay Kilby, Julie Kingery and Todd Wampler. The association also presented the Realtor of the Year Award to Billy Kingery of Mountain to Lake Realty.

