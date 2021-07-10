Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 11, 2021

Education
Governor Ralph Northam has appointed Katherin Elam to a four-year term on the Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board and has reappointed Elda Stanco Downey to a second four-year term.
Dr. Deborah Greubel, chief health officer at Mary Baldwin University, and Carolyn “Lyn” Lepre, Radford University, have been appointed to the Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board.
Kim Robinson has been appointed the university registrar at Washington and Lee University.
Nancy Metz, professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Financial
Scott Harwin has joined Farm Credit of the Virginias Roanoke office as a loan officer.
Kristina Lima has been promoted to assistant branch manager – retail banking officer at Bank of Botetourt’s Daleville Town Center office.
Government
Marc Nelson has been named director of the economic development department for Roanoke.
Law
Lori Thompson, a partner with Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC, recently received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award as a commendation for her dedication to community service.
Medical
Dr. Bryan Strelow has joined Vistar Eye Center.
Organizations
Shannon Dominguez has joined Building Beloved Communities LLC as the Virginia director of operations.
Polly Raible has has been named executive director of the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation.
