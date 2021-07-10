 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 11, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 11, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Governor Ralph Northam has appointed Katherin Elam to a four-year term on the Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board and has reappointed Elda Stanco Downey to a second four-year term.

Dr. Deborah Greubel, chief health officer at Mary Baldwin University, and Carolyn “Lyn” Lepre, Radford University, have been appointed to the Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board.

Kim Robinson has been appointed the university registrar at Washington and Lee University.

Nancy Metz, professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

Scott Harwin has joined Farm Credit of the Virginias Roanoke office as a loan officer.

Kristina Lima has been promoted to assistant branch manager – retail banking officer at Bank of Botetourt’s Daleville Town Center office.

Government

Marc Nelson has been named director of the economic development department for Roanoke.

Law

Lori Thompson, a partner with Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC, recently received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award as a commendation for her dedication to community service.

Medical

Dr. Bryan Strelow has joined Vistar Eye Center.

Organizations

Shannon Dominguez has joined Building Beloved Communities LLC as the Virginia director of operations.

Polly Raible has has been named executive director of the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert