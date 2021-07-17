 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 18, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 18, 2021

Education

Roanoke College professor Jonathan Snow has been selected for a competitive faculty fellowship program, the long-running Summer Institute for Israel Studies, which examines the subject of Israel in all its complexity.

Janice Branch Hall has been appointed assistant dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on Finley Charney, professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering, and Richard Perdue, the R.B. Pamplin Professor of Hospitality and Tourism Management in the Pamplin College of Business.

Kimberly Clark-Shaw has been named director of the Black Cultural Center at Virginia Tech.

Paul Knox, University Distinguished Professor and founding dean of the Honors College at Virginia Tech, will take on the additional role as interim executive director of the Calhoun Discovery Program.

Law

Crandall & Katt, Attorneys at Law, announced attorneys named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Daniel Crandall and Peter Katt; Rising Stars: Stephen Huff and Adam McKelvey.

Other

Sunapsys announced the promotion of Rob Edmonds and Bradley Fischer to engineer III.

Real estate

Mountain City Realty & Auction LLC announced the following Realtors have joined the firm: Ben Johnson and Jenny Perkins.

Carmen Elliott has joined Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer and will specialize in industrial sales and leasing.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

