Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 25, 2021
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

ADVERTISING

Kym Davis Ricketts has joined 5Points Creative as creative lead.

EDUCATION

Botetourt County Public Schools has appointed two new principals: Beth Mast, Lord Botetourt High School, and Debbie Harris, Read Mountain Middle School.

ENGINEERING

Lud Eng has been promoted to chief information officer of Draper Aden Associates.

FINANCIAL

Shatenita Horton has joined Freedom First Credit Union as senior vice president retail banking.

GOVERNMENT

Lorraine Spaulding has been appointed clerk for the town of Blacksburg.

ORGANIZATIONS

Elvir Berbic has been appointed as Blue Ridge Literacy’s board president for 2021-22.

David Aldridge, director of marketing for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, was selected by the U.S. Travel Association as a Destinations Council Emerging Leader for the Class of 2021.

The Historical Society of Western Virginia has elected the following officers for 2021-22: Sandra Brown Kelly, president; Ed Holt, vice president; Thomas Bryant, secretary; and Chris Venable, treasurer.

Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Amanda Noell Stanley, president and CEO of DePaul Community Resources, to the State Executive Council for Children’s Services.

OTHER

SERVPRO announced the following team members have passed their IICRC WTR exam: Shannon Finks, Alex Norman and Kari Scott.

+13 
Aldridge_David_072521

Aldridge
+13 
Berbic_Elvir_072521

Berbic
+13 
Eng_Lud_072521

Eng
+13 
Finks_Shannon_072521

Finks
+13 
Harris_Debbie_072521

Harris
+13 
Holt_Ed_072521

Holt
+13 
Horton_Shatenita_072521

Horton
+13 
Kelly_Sandra Brown_072521

Kelly
+13 
Mast_Beth_072521

Mast
+13 
Norman_Alex_072521

Norman
+13 
Ricketts_Kym Davis_072521

Ricketts
+13 
Scott_Kari_072521

Scott
+13 
Spaulding_Lorraine_072521

Spaulding
+13 
Stanley_Amanda Noell_072521

Stanley

 

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

