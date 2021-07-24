Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 25, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
ADVERTISING
Kym Davis Ricketts has joined 5Points Creative as creative lead.
EDUCATION
Botetourt County Public Schools has appointed two new principals: Beth Mast, Lord Botetourt High School, and Debbie Harris, Read Mountain Middle School.
ENGINEERING
Lud Eng has been promoted to chief information officer of Draper Aden Associates.
FINANCIAL
Shatenita Horton has joined Freedom First Credit Union as senior vice president retail banking.
GOVERNMENT
Lorraine Spaulding has been appointed clerk for the town of Blacksburg.
ORGANIZATIONS
Elvir Berbic has been appointed as Blue Ridge Literacy’s board president for 2021-22.
David Aldridge, director of marketing for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, was selected by the U.S. Travel Association as a Destinations Council Emerging Leader for the Class of 2021.
The Historical Society of Western Virginia has elected the following officers for 2021-22: Sandra Brown Kelly, president; Ed Holt, vice president; Thomas Bryant, secretary; and Chris Venable, treasurer.
Gov. Ralph Northam has reappointed Amanda Noell Stanley, president and CEO of DePaul Community Resources, to the State Executive Council for Children’s Services.
OTHER
SERVPRO announced the following team members have passed their IICRC WTR exam: Shannon Finks, Alex Norman and Kari Scott.