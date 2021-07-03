Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 4, 2021

Education
Becky Brackin has been named associate vice president of University Relations at Radford University.
The late John Ryan, professor and former chair of the Department of Sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus posthumously by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Law
Frith & Ellerman Law Firm PC announced attorneys named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Dan Frith and Lauren Ellerman; Rising Star: Bo Frith. In addition, Ellerman was named to Virginia’s Top 100 Attorneys and Top 50 Female Attorneys in Virginia.
Organizations
Opera Roanoke welcomed Bruce Loving as development coordinator and Daniel Summerlin III as president of the board of directors.
Other
Firefli announced the following promotions: John Cornthwait, partner and vice president of products; Matthew Sams, partner and vice president of strategy; Jeremy Basham, product design manager; Kelly Brown, content strategy manager; and Mackenzie Kenny, digital strategist. New hires: Lindsey Grow, senior strategist; Phil Meador, web writer; and Carly York, production designer.
