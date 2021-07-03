 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 4, 2021
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 4, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Education

Becky Brackin has been named associate vice president of University Relations at Radford University.

The late John Ryan, professor and former chair of the Department of Sociology in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus posthumously by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Law

Frith & Ellerman Law Firm PC announced attorneys named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Dan Frith and Lauren Ellerman; Rising Star: Bo Frith. In addition, Ellerman was named to Virginia’s Top 100 Attorneys and Top 50 Female Attorneys in Virginia.

Organizations

Opera Roanoke welcomed Bruce Loving as development coordinator and Daniel Summerlin III as president of the board of directors.

Other

Firefli announced the following promotions: John Cornthwait, partner and vice president of products; Matthew Sams, partner and vice president of strategy; Jeremy Basham, product design manager; Kelly Brown, content strategy manager; and Mackenzie Kenny, digital strategist. New hires: Lindsey Grow, senior strategist; Phil Meador, web writer; and Carly York, production designer.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to say no to doing things you can't afford

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert