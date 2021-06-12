Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 13,2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
Steven Laymon has been named vice president for graduate programs and continuing studies at Hollins University.
Christopher Kiel has been named Virginia Tech’s university building official.
LAW
Patice Holland has been named practice chair for the newly formed E-Discovery Practice Group at Woods Rogers and Michael Yager has been named director of the group.
Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP announced attorneys named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Jason Moyers and Kevin Gick.
OTHER
Greg Thompson has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as Airlaid shift lead.
Sarah Dollar, the newest residential flooring and design specialist at Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home, has completed the Carpet One Online University’s 2021 certified sales consultant and design certifications.