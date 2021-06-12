 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 13,2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 13,2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Steven Laymon has been named vice president for graduate programs and continuing studies at Hollins University.

Christopher Kiel has been named Virginia Tech’s university building official.

LAW

Patice Holland has been named practice chair for the newly formed E-Discovery Practice Group at Woods Rogers and Michael Yager has been named director of the group.

Frankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP announced attorneys named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Dan Frankl, Tom Miller, Jason Moyers and Kevin Gick.

OTHER

Greg Thompson has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as Airlaid shift lead.

Sarah Dollar, the newest residential flooring and design specialist at Whitt Carpet One Floor & Home, has completed the Carpet One Online University’s 2021 certified sales consultant and design certifications.

 

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

