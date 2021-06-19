Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 20, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved the following promotions, tenure and continued appointments:
Promotion to associate professor with tenure: Abiola Akanmu, Myers-Lawson School of Construction; Paul Avey, political science; Xianming (David) Bai, materials science and engineering; Diana Bairaktarova, engineering education; Michael Bortner, chemical engineering; Aaron Brantly, political science; Katharine Cleland, English; Charles Dye, School of Performing Arts; Erica Feuerbacher, animal and poultry sciences; Matthew Hebdon, civil and environmental engineering; Erin Hopkins, apparel, housing and resource management; Haibo Huang, food science and technology; Jingjing (Jing) Huang, accounting and information systems; Richard Hunt, management; Farrokh Jazizadeh Karimi, civil and environmental engineering; Caitlin Jewitt, political science; Vasileios (Vassilis) Kekatos, electrical and computer engineering; Shihoko Kojima, biological sciences; Vivica Kraak, human nutrition, foods and exercise; Feng Lin, chemistry; Richard Masters, School of Performing Arts; Nicholas Mayhall, chemistry; Na Meng, computer science; Reza Mirzaeifar, mechanical engineering; Daniel Orr, mathematics; Richard Phillips, modern and classical languages and literatures; Ryan Pollyea, geosciences; Ashley Reed, English; Todd Schenk, School of Public and International Affairs; Hannah Scherer, agricultural, leadership and community education; Maria Sharakhova, entomology; Earl (Tripp) Shealy, civil and environmental engineering; Carolyn Shivers, human development and family science; Daniel Slade, biochemistry; Stephanie Smith, communication; Sarah Stamps, geosciences; Sally Taylor, entomology; and Lee Vinsel, science, technology and society.
Promotion to professor with tenure: Hehuang (David) Xie, biomedical sciences and pathobiology.
Tenure at the currently held rank of associate professor: Sheila (Charlie) Klauer, Virginia Tech Transportation Institute/industrial and systems engineering; Frank Shushok, agricultural, leadership and community education; and Costin Untaroiu, biomedical engineering and mechanics.
Promotion to professor: Ariel Ahram, School of Public and International Affairs; Joseph Baker, electrical and computer engineering; Maria Balota, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Brenda Brand, School of Education; Jonathan Carmouche, orthopedic surgery; Stanca Ciupe, mathematics; Devasmita Dev, internal medicine; Roseanne Foti, psychology; Suqin Ge, economics; Jason Grant, agricultural and applied economics; Aarnes Gudmestad, modern and classical languages and literatures; Nathan Hall, University Libraries; Jason Holliday, forest resources and environmental conservation; David Holshouser, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; Tabitha James, business information technology; Mintai Kim, School of Architecture and Design; Lingjia Liu, electrical and computer engineering; Kevin (Todd) Lowe, aerospace and ocean engineering; Camillo Mariani, physics; Olga Massa, agricultural and applied economics; John Matson, chemistry; Constantin (Leonardo) Mihalcea, mathematics; Yasuo Miyazaki, School of Education; Derek Mueller, English; Stephanie Nagy-Agren, internal medicine; Kelly Pender, English; Robin Queen, biomedical engineering and mechanics; Mark Reiter, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences; David Sample, biological systems engineering; Vito Scarola, physics; Rachel Scott, religion and culture; Brian Strahm, forest resources and environmental conservation; Tatsu Takeuchi, physics; Pablo Tarazaga, mechanical engineering; Matthew Vollmer, English; Alan Wang, business information technology; Thomas Williams, School of Education; Pengtao Yue, mathematics; Bonnie Zare, sociology; Liqing Zhang, computer science; and Bingyu Zhao, School of Plant and Environmental Sciences.
Promotion to associate professor: Irving (Coy) Allen, basic science education; Peter Apel, orthopedic surgery; Marc Brodsky, University Libraries; Moises Cossio, internal medicine; Apostolos Dallas, internal medicine; Evelyn Garcia, radiology; David Iglesias, obstetrics and gynecology; Suzanna Jamison, internal medicine; Daniel Lollar, surgery; Anthony Loschner, internal medicine; Jayasimha Rao, internal medicine; Sarah Rivelli, psychiatry and behavioral medicine; Arnold Salzberg, surgery; James Smyth, basic science education; Umar Sofi, internal medicine; Keith Stephenson, surgery; and Sachinder Vasudeva, psychiatry and behavioral medicine.
Promotion to advanced instructor: Wesley Gwaltney, agricultural technologies; Ingrid Johnson, English; Ragheda Nassereddine, modern and classical languages and literatures; Alma Robinson, physics; Christine Steer, modern and classical languages and literatures; Hannah Wildman Short, philosophy; and Sohei Yasuda, mathematics.
Promotion to senior instructor: Nicolin Girmes-Grieco, human nutrition, foods and exercise; Jessica Hurdus, mathematics; and Thomas Reilly, marketing.
Promotion to assistant professor of practice: Margie Deck, management.
Promotion to associate professor of practice: Lynn Almond, accounting and information systems; Jeff Joiner, School of Visual Arts; Jason Malone, finance, insurance and business law; and Martha Sullivan, School of Architecture and Design.
Promotion to professor of practice: Michael Butler, engineering education; Nadia Rogers, accounting and information systems; and Cara Spicer, finance, insurance and business law.
Promotion to collegiate assistant professor: Arthur Ball, electrical and computer engineering, and Kirsten Rutsala, modern and classical languages and literatures.
Promotion to collegiate associate professor: Kristin Lamoureux, hospitality and tourism management, and Joseph Mukuni, School of Education.
Promotion to clinical associate professor: Lee Cooper, psychology.
Promotion to research assistant professor: Justin Carstens, Qingyu Liu, Xiaoguang Wang and Yijun Xu, electrical and computer engineering.
Promotion to research associate professor: Hao Shi, animal and poultry sciences; Terry Lohrenz, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.
Promotion to senior extension agent: Leslie Prillaman, Roanoke Cooperative Extension, and Sandra Weekley, Buchanan County Cooperative Extension.
Promotion to extension agent: Sarah Pratt, Giles County Cooperative Extension, and Megan Sheets and Rebecca Wilder, Rockbridge County Cooperative Extension.
LAW
Catherine Huff, a partner with Gentry Locke, was recognized as the Roanoke Bar Association 2021 Young Lawyer of the Year.
KPM LAW announced that two attorneys have been named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list: Stephanie Gacek Cook and Matthew Liller, Rising Star.
Vicki Francois, an attorney with the Wiese Law Firm PLC, has been named to the 2021 class of Influential Women of Law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly.
ORGANIZATIONS
Alisha Childress has joined United Way of Roanoke Valley as vice president of resource development.
Michelle Davis, CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, has been named a Certified Fund Raising Executive by CFRE International.
Krystal Thompson has been named chief executive officer for New River Community Action.
Julie Whalen has been promoted to executive director of Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
OTHER
LeeAnn Linkenhoker has joined the Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center as executive director.
PUBLIC SAFETY
David Cox has been appointed superintendent of the Western Virginia Regional Jail.