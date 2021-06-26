Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 27, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Teresa Ramey has been appointed vice president of community, diversity and inclusion at Roanoke College.

Rosemary Blieszner, Alumni Distinguished Professor and former dean of the Virginia Tech College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, has been named interim dean for the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.

Brady Deaton has been named the interim executive director of the Center for International Research, Education and Development at Virginia Tech.

John Dooley has been named special assistant to the director of athletics at Virginia Tech.

Tom Ollendick, University Distinguished Professor of Psychology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Rafael Davalos, the L. Preston Wade Professor in biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Van C. Mow Medal by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.