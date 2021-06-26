Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 27, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
Teresa Ramey has been appointed vice president of community, diversity and inclusion at Roanoke College.
Rosemary Blieszner, Alumni Distinguished Professor and former dean of the Virginia Tech College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences, has been named interim dean for the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.
Brady Deaton has been named the interim executive director of the Center for International Research, Education and Development at Virginia Tech.
John Dooley has been named special assistant to the director of athletics at Virginia Tech.
Tom Ollendick, University Distinguished Professor of Psychology in the College of Science at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Rafael Davalos, the L. Preston Wade Professor in biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Van C. Mow Medal by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
Holly Kobia has been named assistant dean for advancement of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.
LAW
George Vogel II, a partner at Vogel and Cromwell LLC, received the 2021 Frank W. “Bo” Rogers Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award from the Roanoke Bar Association.
ORGANIZATIONS
Annie Harvey has been appointed executive director of ARCH.
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys announced organizational changes with a new model that has four business segment chiefs: Jackson Green, chief financial and compliance officer; Lori Baker-Lloyd, chief advancement officer; Mary Ann Gilmer, chief strategy and people officer; and Mindy Boyd, chief operations officer. Operational leadership changes include the following employees and their new roles: Stephanie Smoot, vice president of finance; Michelle Darby, vice president of marketing and communications; Zenith Barrett, vice president of business and community engagement; Stephanie Hoer, vice president of mission services; Jim Forer, vice president of donated goods; and Brandy Tabor, vice president of business services.
OTHER
Cindy Coughlin has joined McAirlaid’s Inc. as product manager.