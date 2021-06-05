Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of June 6, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Jeffrey Wilcke, Metcalf Professor of Veterinary Medical Informatics in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Jingjing Huang, assistant professor of accounting and information systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the John F. Carroll Jr. Faculty Fellow in Accounting and Information Systems by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Lori Cauley, chief brand officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, has joined Allied Solutions’ Digital and Data Council as a charter member.

Tommy Moore has been elected chairman of the Bank of Botetourt board of directors.

INSURANCE