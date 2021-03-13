Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 14, 2021

Financial
Lisa Lambrecht has been named interim chief executive officer of ValleyStar Credit Union.
OrganizationsRichmond Vincent Jr. has been named president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.
Other
Barbara Board of Franklin County has been appointed to serve on the State Health Commissioner’s Advisory Council on Health Disparity and Health Equity, a component of the Office of Health Equity of the Virginia Department of Health.
Public safety
Travis Griffith has been appointed chief of Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
Real estate
Long & Foster, Realtors, announced the following new agents: Hannah Quillen, Chris Borba, Mickey Garland, Robert Krause, Davina Irvin and Teresa Guzman.
