Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 21, 2021

Education

Nick Mayhall, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at Virginia Tech, has been named a 2021 Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow in Chemistry.

Beth Waggenspack, associate professor of communication in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

Joseph Crandall has joined River Birch Wealth Management as associate advisor.

Mary Ann Miller, vice president—business banking and community relations for Bank of Botetourt, is now serving as the regional director of the central/southside region of Virginia for the Virginia Bankers Association Emerging Bank Leaders.

Organizations

Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, has been chosen by Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia as a laureate for the 30th annual Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, was recognized as entrepreneur of the year.