Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 21, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 21, 2021

Education

Nick Mayhall, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry at Virginia Tech, has been named a 2021 Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellow in Chemistry.

Beth Waggenspack, associate professor of communication in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

Joseph Crandall has joined River Birch Wealth Management as associate advisor.

Mary Ann Miller, vice president—business banking and community relations for Bank of Botetourt, is now serving as the regional director of the central/southside region of Virginia for the Virginia Bankers Association Emerging Bank Leaders.

Organizations

Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, has been chosen by Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia as a laureate for the 30th annual Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, was recognized as entrepreneur of the year.

The Presbyterian Community Center has elected officers and directors for 2021. Officers: Karen McNally, president and executive director; Beverly Fitzpatrick Jr., board chairman; Wayne Lewis, secretary/treasurer. New directors: Jaime English, Walt Gaynor, Courtney Hoge, Eddie Martin, Sunni Purviance and Virginia (Ginny) Savage. Continuing directors: Aaron Harris-Boush, Susan Cook, Stephanie Frost, James Hall Jr., Lynn Kirby, Edward Link, Dr. Randall Rhea, the Rev. Andrew Whaley and Daniel Wickham.

Sharon Scott, executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, was selected as the 2020-21 Executive of the Year by the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

The Salem Museum & Historical Society announced new officers and directors for 2021. Officers: Lisa Bain, president; Susan Kirby, president-elect; Peggy Shifflett, treasurer; Gail Burruss, secretary; and Susan Mini, past president. New board members: Art Bailie, Capt. Tom Copenhaver, Judy Goodwin, Jane Johnson, Whitney Leeson and Jeanna Murphy. Continuing directors: Bruce Lucado, Iris Park, Robert Penn, Leslie Robinson Prillaman, Meg Smith and Kathy Witkowski.

Jenny Nehrt has been appointed curator of the Christiansburg Institute Museum and Archives.

Other

Lawrence Companies announced restructuring of its leadership team: Jennifer Jones, promoted to chief financial officer; Sandee Cheynet, appointed chief administrative officer; and Warren Groseclose joins as chief operating officer.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

