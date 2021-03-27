Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 28, 2021

Construction

Ben Price has been promoted to project manager at R.L. Price Construction.

Education

Menah Pratt-Clarke, Virginia Tech’s vice president for strategic affairs and diversity, has received the 2021 Individual Leadership Award from the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.

Dustin Grote, postdoctoral associate in engineering education at Virginia Tech, was recognized as the Barbara K. Townsend Dissertation Award winner by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students.

Tombo Jones has been appointed director of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.

Financial

Sarah-Lynn Miller has joined HomeTrust Bank as an assistant vice president, senior licensed professional banker and joins Infinex Financial Group as a registered representative in the Roanoke and Raleigh, North Carolina, regions.

Government

Margaret “Margy” Barden has joined the town of Christiansburg as planning director.

Medical