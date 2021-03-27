Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 28, 2021

Construction
Ben Price has been promoted to project manager at R.L. Price Construction.
Education
Menah Pratt-Clarke, Virginia Tech’s vice president for strategic affairs and diversity, has received the 2021 Individual Leadership Award from the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.
Dustin Grote, postdoctoral associate in engineering education at Virginia Tech, was recognized as the Barbara K. Townsend Dissertation Award winner by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students.
Tombo Jones has been appointed director of the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.
Financial
Sarah-Lynn Miller has joined HomeTrust Bank as an assistant vice president, senior licensed professional banker and joins Infinex Financial Group as a registered representative in the Roanoke and Raleigh, North Carolina, regions.
Government
Margaret “Margy” Barden has joined the town of Christiansburg as planning director.
Medical
Dr. Mazen Hasan, a board-certified urologist, has joined LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.
Other
Daniel Freeman, a registered nurse with Carilion Clinic, was recognized with the Governor’s EMS Award for Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS.
Public safety
Ray Sloan has been appointed district fire chief for Buchanan.
Real estate
Dustin Dooley has joined Long & Foster, Realtors, as an agent in the Roanoke office.
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.