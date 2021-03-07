Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 7, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
Chevon Thorpe has been appointed the assistant dean of inclusion, diversity and equity for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Crasha Townsend has been named interim director of the Black Cultural Center at Virginia Tech.
ORGANIZATIONS
Khari Ryder has been appointed executive director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.
OTHER
Mill Mountain Zoo announced the following new hires: Amy Morgan, operations director, and Jessie Coffman, development director.
