Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of March 7, 2021
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Chevon Thorpe has been appointed the assistant dean of inclusion, diversity and equity for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech. 

Crasha Townsend has been named interim director of the Black Cultural Center at Virginia Tech. 

ORGANIZATIONS

Khari Ryder has been appointed executive director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce. 

OTHER

Mill Mountain Zoo announced the following new hires: Amy Morgan, operations director, and Jessie Coffman, development director. 

Ryder_Khari_030721

Ryder
Townsend_Crasha_030721

Townsend

 

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

