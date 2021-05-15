Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 16, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
Stefano Brizzolara and Bhuvana Srinivasan, associate professors of aerospace and ocean engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, have been named Crofton Faculty Fellows in Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
Brad Lester, a senior associate at Brown Edwards, Roanoke, has received the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants Top 5 Under 35 Award.
LAW
The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list:
Frith, Anderson and Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, John Johnson, Matthew Kelley, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Rising Stars: Samuel Bernier, Katie DeCoster, Andrew Gerrish, Macel Janoschka and Nathan Schnetzler.
Gentry Locke: Thomas Bondurant Jr., Matthew Broughton, Guy Harbert III, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Brett Marston, Monica Monday, David Paxton, William Rakes and Scott Sexton. Rising Stars: Andrew Bowman, Charles Calton, Christen Church and Jonathan Puvak. Monday has been recognized on Super Lawyers’ Top 100, Top 10 and Top 50 Women lists. Marston was also included on this year’s Top 100 list.
Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC: Rising Star, Carrie Grundmann.
Weaver Law Firm PC: David Weaver.
ORGANIZATIONS
Shannon Boothe has been promoted to executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.
OTHER
Victor Iannello has joined Chorda Pharma as its CEO.
Esteban Duran-Ballen has been appointed chief operating officer at Richfield Living.
Kevin Silveira has joined The Lester Group as vice president.