 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 16, 2021
0 comments
Names and changes

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 16, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Stefano Brizzolara and Bhuvana Srinivasan, associate professors of aerospace and ocean engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, have been named Crofton Faculty Fellows in Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Brad Lester, a senior associate at Brown Edwards, Roanoke, has received the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants Top 5 Under 35 Award.

LAW

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list:

Frith, Anderson and Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, John Johnson, Matthew Kelley, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Rising Stars: Samuel Bernier, Katie DeCoster, Andrew Gerrish, Macel Janoschka and Nathan Schnetzler.

Gentry Locke: Thomas Bondurant Jr., Matthew Broughton, Guy Harbert III, Kevin Holt, Paul Klockenbrink, Brett Marston, Monica Monday, David Paxton, William Rakes and Scott Sexton. Rising Stars: Andrew Bowman, Charles Calton, Christen Church and Jonathan Puvak. Monday has been recognized on Super Lawyers’ Top 100, Top 10 and Top 50 Women lists. Marston was also included on this year’s Top 100 list.

Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC: Rising Star, Carrie Grundmann.

Weaver Law Firm PC: David Weaver.

ORGANIZATIONS

Shannon Boothe has been promoted to executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.

OTHER

Victor Iannello has joined Chorda Pharma as its CEO.

Esteban Duran-Ballen has been appointed chief operating officer at Richfield Living.

Kevin Silveira has joined The Lester Group as vice president.

+25 
Anderson_Phillip_051621

Anderson
+25 
Bernier_Samuel_051621

Bernier
+25 
Bondurant Jr._Thomas_051621

Bondurant Jr.
+25 
Boothe_Shannon_051621

Boothe
+25 
Bowman_Andrew_051621

Bowman
+25 
Broughton_Matthew_051621

Broughton
+25 
Calton_Charles_051621

Calton
+25 
DeCoster_Katie_051621

DeCoster
+25 
Duran-Ballen_Esteban_051621

Duran-Ballen
+25 
Gerrish_Andrew_051621

Gerrish
+25 
Grundmann_Carrie_051621

Grundmann
+25 
Harbert III_Guy_051621

Harbert III
+25 
Holt_Kevin_051621

Holt
+25 
Iannello_Victor_051621

Iannello
+25 
Janoschka_Macel_051621

Janoschka
+25 
Johnson_John_051621

Johnson
+25 
Kelley_Matthew_051621

Kelley
+25 
Klockenbrink_Paul_051621

Klockenbrink
+25 
Londos_Katherine_051621

Londos
+25 
Puvak_Jonathan_051621

Puvak
+25 
Rakes_William_051621

Rakes
+25 
Schnetzler_Nathan_051621

Schnetzler
+25 
Sexton_Scott_051621

Sexton
+25 
Silveira_Kevin_051621

Silveira
+25 
Weaver_David_051621

Weaver
+25 
Workowski_Sean_051621

Workowski

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert