Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 16, 2021

EDUCATION

Stefano Brizzolara and Bhuvana Srinivasan, associate professors of aerospace and ocean engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, have been named Crofton Faculty Fellows in Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Brad Lester, a senior associate at Brown Edwards, Roanoke, has received the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants Top 5 Under 35 Award.

LAW

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list:

Frith, Anderson and Peake PC: Phillip Anderson, John Johnson, Matthew Kelley, Katherine Londos and Sean Workowski. Rising Stars: Samuel Bernier, Katie DeCoster, Andrew Gerrish, Macel Janoschka and Nathan Schnetzler.