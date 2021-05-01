Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 2, 2021

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.
EDUCATION
Mary Dana Hinton, president of Hollins University, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Laura McLary has been appointed provost of Hollins University.
Natalia Henao-Guerrero has been appointed head of the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.
Jack Lesko, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Rolls-Royce Commonwealth Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
LAW
Dan Sullivan has joined Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte. His practice areas focus on construction and construction litigation, commercial litigation and general civil litigation.
