 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 2, 2021
0 comments
Names and changes

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 2, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Mary Dana Hinton, president of Hollins University, has been elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Laura McLary has been appointed provost of Hollins University.

Natalia Henao-Guerrero has been appointed head of the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

Jack Lesko, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Rolls-Royce Commonwealth Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Dan Sullivan has joined Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte. His practice areas focus on construction and construction litigation, commercial litigation and general civil litigation.

+2 
Henao-Guerrero_Natalia_050221

Henao-Guerrero
+2 
Sullivan_Dan_050221

Sullivan
+2 
McLary_Laura_050221

McLary

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert