Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 23, 2021
Education

Nakeshia Williams has been appointed vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at Hollins University.

Ted Oyama, professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Financial

RBC Wealth Management has opened a new Roanoke branch and has been joined by the Meridian Group team from UBS: Edward Link Jr., managing director – financial advisor; Michael Kemp, managing director – financial advisor; Bradley Blum, senior vice president – financial advisor; Allison Link, financial advisor; Virginia Riddle, senior financial associate; Michaela Frantz, senior registered client associate; Judith Honaker, senior registered client associate; Kristy Joyce, client service associate.

Organizations

Dan McKinney has been named executive director of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

Julia Boas has been named director of marketing for the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

