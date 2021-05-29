Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 30, 2021

Education

Leigh-Anne Krometis, associate professor of biological systems engineering in the College of Engineering and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the Elizabeth and James E. Turner Jr. ’56 Faculty Fellow in Biological Systems Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Mona Ghassemi, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Steven O. Lane Junior Faculty Fellow of Electrical and Computer Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Anne Zajac, professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Jean Lacoste, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Darrell D. and Betty R. Martin Junior Faculty Fellow in Accounting and Information Systems by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Law