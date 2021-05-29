 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 30, 2021
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 30, 2021

Education

Leigh-Anne Krometis, associate professor of biological systems engineering in the College of Engineering and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named the Elizabeth and James E. Turner Jr. ’56 Faculty Fellow in Biological Systems Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Mona Ghassemi, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Steven O. Lane Junior Faculty Fellow of Electrical and Computer Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Anne Zajac, professor of parasitology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Jean Lacoste, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Darrell D. and Betty R. Martin Junior Faculty Fellow in Accounting and Information Systems by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Law

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list:

Glenn Feldmann Darby & Goodlatte: Paul Beers, Mark Feldmann, Maryellen Goodlatte, David Tenzer and Robert Ziogas. Rising Star: Daniel Sullivan. Ziogas and Goodlatte are recognized among the 2021 Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers, and Goodlatte is also recognized as one of the 2021 Top 50 Women Super Lawyers.

Magee Goldstein Lasky & Sayers PC: Andrew Goldstein

Poarch Thompson Law: Christine Poarch. Rising Stars: Rachel Thompson and Jaime McGuire

Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

