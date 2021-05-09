 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of May 9, 2021
Compiled by KAREN BELCHER; names@roanoke.com, 540-981-3340. Please submit only color photographs.

EDUCATION

Gerardo Flintsch, professor of civil and environmental engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Dan Pletta Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Donald Baird, the Alexander F. Giacco Professor of Chemical Engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

William Devenport, professor of aerospace and ocean engineering in the College of Engineering and director of the Stability Wind Tunnel at Virginia Tech, has been named the Crofton Professor in Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

The following law firms announced lawyers named to the 2021 Virginia Super Lawyers list:

Glenn Robinson Cathey Memmer & Skaff: Mark Cathey, Melissa Robinson, Johneal White, Victor (Dinny) Skaff III and Katie Allen.

Johnson, Ayers & Matthews PLC: Ronald Ayers, Lori Bentley, John Eure and Kenneth Ries. Rising Star: Kathryn Poe

OTHER

Justin Osgood has been promoted to process and planning manager at McAirlaid’s Inc.

SERVPRO announced the following team member certifications: Jordan LaRose, IICRC Water Damage Restoration Technician; and Talethia Nance, IICRC Content Processing Technician. Dakota Jones has completed OSHA’s 40 Hr HAZWOPER training. Kyle Vorst joined the team as human resources manager.

 

